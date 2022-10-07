Amazon app quiz October 7, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz.
The Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
Those participating in the Amazon app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Who was the Man of the Series in the recently concluded T20I series between India and South Africa, won by India?
Answer - Suryakumar Yadav
Question 2 - Hawkman, Atom Smasher and Cyclone would appear in which upcoming movie?
Answer - Black Adam
Question 3 - Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in what field?
Question 5 - This is a famous castle in which city?
Answer - Vienna
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.