Amazon app quiz October 8, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs. Those participating in the quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize.
The Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹1,250 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
Those participating in the Amazon app quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Who recently won his 89th career title, beating Marin Cilic in the final at Tel Aviv?
Answer - Novak Djokovic
Question 2 - What character was played by Emma Corin in the series 'The Crown'?
Answer - Lady Diana
Question 3 - In the Swachh Survekshan awards, which city has been ranked the cleanest in India for the sixth consecutive time?
Question 4 - This is a famous 'garden' located in which city?
Answer - Chandigarh
Question 5 - This is the flag of which country?
Answer - Luxembourg
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
