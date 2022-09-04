Amazon app quiz September 04, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz offers participants a chance to win 2500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz offers participants a chance to win 2500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.
Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.
Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers:
Question 1 - Caroline Garcia, who won the recently concluded Cincinnati Open as a qualifier, represents which country?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers:
Question 1 - Caroline Garcia, who won the recently concluded Cincinnati Open as a qualifier, represents which country?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Answer- France
Answer- France
Question 2 - Which famous group has recently come out with their new song ‘Pink Venom’?
Question 2 - Which famous group has recently come out with their new song ‘Pink Venom’?
Answer- Blackpink
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Answer- Blackpink
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Question 3 - On September 8, which brand is set to launch three new ‘Edge’ series smartphones?
Question 3 - On September 8, which brand is set to launch three new ‘Edge’ series smartphones?