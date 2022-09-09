Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Amazon app quiz September 09, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz September 09, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform.
2 min read . 10:27 AM ISTLivemint

  • Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz offers participants a chance to win 500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Amazon is back with yet another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the mobile app under Funzone, the quiz offers participants a chance to win 500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unaware, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Amazon daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - Which of these famous personalities has been awarded the 2022 UNESCO Peace Prize for 'her efforts to welcome refugees'?

Question 1 - Which of these famous personalities has been awarded the 2022 UNESCO Peace Prize for 'her efforts to welcome refugees'?

Answer- Angela Merkel

Answer- Angela Merkel

Question 2 - In a record equalling feat Liverpool beat which side 9-0 in a Premier League match recently?

Question 2 - In a record equalling feat Liverpool beat which side 9-0 in a Premier League match recently?

Answer- Bournemouth

Answer- Bournemouth

Question 3 - Which of these is an Amazon Prime series about two warring coaching institutes starring Annu Kapoor?

Question 3 - Which of these is an Amazon Prime series about two warring coaching institutes starring Annu Kapoor?

Answer- Crash Course

Answer- Crash Course

Question 4 - The name of this coffee house is same as a song heard on which very famous TV series?

Question 4 - The name of this coffee house is same as a song heard on which very famous TV series?

Answer- Friends

Answer- Friends

Question 5 - This is the skyline of which city?

Question 5 - This is the skyline of which city?

Answer- Kuala Lumpur

Answer- Kuala Lumpur

How to play Amazon app quiz

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Open the Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.