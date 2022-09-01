Amazon app quiz- for September 1, 2022 is now live. Available on the e-tailer’s mobile app under Funzone, the quiz is giving the participants a chance to win ₹500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.

Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - The 2022 Badminton World Championships are being held in which country?

Answer - Japan

Question 2 - Which is the latest movie to be released in the famous Dragonball franchise?

Answer - Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Question 3 - Which state government has entered into a partnership with 'SettleMint' to use Blockchain Technology to distribute seeds to farmers?

Answer - Jharkhand

Question 4 - This is a picture taken at a mosque in which city?

Answer - Ahmedabad

Question 5 - The construction of this famous monument began approximately in which year?

Answer - 70 A.D.

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

- Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.