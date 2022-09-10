Amazon is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. Available in the Funzone section, the quiz is giving the participants a chance to win ₹1,000 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz via its mobile app.

Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.

Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers

Question 1 - Which state government has given the approval to set up India's first night safari park in the Kukrail Forest Area?

Answer - Uttar Pradesh

Question 2 - Who is the No.1 seed in the men's singles at the US Open this year?

Answer - Daniil Medvedev

Question 3 - The movie 'Black Adam' starring Dwayne Johnson will also see which famous actor in the role of 'Doctor Fate'?

Answer - Pierce Brosnan

Question 4 - What type of pasta is shown here?

Answer - Farfalle

Question 5 - This is the Theban Necropolis, a famous site in which country?

Answer - Egypt

How to play Amazon app quiz

As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz

- Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number

- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.

- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.

- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.