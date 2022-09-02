Amazon app quiz September 2, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz September 2, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize2 min read . 09:16 AM IST
Amazon is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. Available on the e-tailer’s mobile app under Funzone, the quiz is giving the participants a chance to win ₹1,000 in Amazon Pay balance. Amazon’s daily quiz consists of five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize.
Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz will be selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Logistics technology platform Shiprocket has recently become India's 106th Unicorn. It is backed by which of these companies?
Answer - Zomato
Question 2 - Who recently beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final to win the Cincinnati Open?
Answer - Borna Coric
Question 3 - A recent movie directed by Mangesh Hadawale and starring the likes of Gajraj Rao and Rajpal Yadav is titled what?
Answer - Thai Massage
Question 4 - This picture is taken inside the complex of which famous French palace?
Answer - Palace of Versailles
Question 5 - The creator of the series, from which these characters are taken, was born in which country?
Answer - Belgium
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
- Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
