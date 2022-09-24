Amazon app quiz September 24, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon app quiz September 24, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
- Amazon app quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
Amazon app quiz is now live. As part of its quiz today, the e-tailer is giving a chance to win ₹2,500 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily quiz on its mobile app. The quiz consists of five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.
Those participating in the quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Those participating in the quiz must answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize. Each question of the quiz has four options. Those participating in the quiz have to choose one correct answer from these options. Once correct answers to all questions are answered, participants will enter a lucky draw through which winners of the quiz are selected.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Who was named the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022?
Question 1 - Who was named the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022?
Answer - Wanindu Hasaranga
Answer - Wanindu Hasaranga
Question 2 - The upcoming movie 'Babli Bouncer' about a female bouncer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is directed by whom?
Question 2 - The upcoming movie 'Babli Bouncer' about a female bouncer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is directed by whom?
Answer - Madhur Bhandarkar
Answer - Madhur Bhandarkar
Question 3 - A day is celebrated in India on September 14 to highlight the significance of which language?
Question 3 - A day is celebrated in India on September 14 to highlight the significance of which language?
Answer - Hindi
Answer - Hindi
Question 4 - This famous citadel is found in which city?
Question 4 - This famous citadel is found in which city?
Answer - Cairo
Answer - Cairo
Question 5 - This famous pagoda is located in which country?
Question 5 - This famous pagoda is located in which country?
Answer - Myanmar
Answer - Myanmar
How to play Amazon app quiz
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
- Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
- Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.