Amazon app quiz September 30, 2022: Check answers to win today’s prize

Amazon’s daily quiz has five questions that are usually based on general knowledge and current affairs. A participant needs to answer all questions of the quiz correctly in order to become eligible for the quiz prize.
Amazon is back with another edition of its daily app quiz. The quiz is available on the e-tailer’s mobile app under Funzone. It offers the participants a chance to win ₹1250 in Amazon Pay balance. For the unversed, Amazon runs a daily app quiz on its platform. Those interested can participate in the quiz only on the mobile app.
Here are questions of today’s quiz with their correct answers
Question 1 - Which country plans to build NEOM - a futuristic, sustainable city with 170 km glass walls?
Question 1 - Which country plans to build NEOM - a futuristic, sustainable city with 170 km glass walls?
Answer - Saudi Arabia
Question 2 -Virat Kohli became overall 2nd cricketer to play 100 matches in all 3 formats of the game. Who is the other person?
Answer - Ross Taylor
Question 3 - What was built in India under Project-71 that started in 2005?
Question 4 - Which continent have these animals never been native to?
Answer - Australia
Question 5 - Which squirrel breed is considered the main cause of the fall in the population of this breed?
Answer - Eastern Grey Squirrel
How to play Amazon app quiz
As mentioned above, Amazon’s daily app quiz is available under Fun Zone on the mobile app only. Those wanting to participate must have the Amazon app installed on their smartphones to play the quiz. Follow these instructions for a step-by-step guide to play Amazon app daily quiz
- Open Amazon app. Login to your account using email ID or mobile number
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Amazon quiz. Alternatively, you can search Amazon quiz in the search bar at the top.
- Now, tap on the Amazon app quiz and answer all five questions of the quiz one by one.
- Submit your answers and enter into the lucky draw. Winners of the quiz will receive an email from Amazon.
