Amazon has launched its Blockbuster Value Days Sale 2023, offering customers more than 70 percent discounts on various home appliances. The sale features incredible deals on air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, mixer grinders, air fryers, wall clocks, spin mops, and more. In addition to these discounts, customers can pay via EMI on SBI Credit Card, with an additional 10 percent discount.

The sale began on 14th April 2023 and will conclude on 17th April 2023. As part of this sale, Amazon is offering premium deals on ACs and coolers to help customers beat the heat this summer.

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC

As part of the Amazon Sale 2023, customers can purchase 1.5 Ton 5 Star LG ACs. These ACs come with a 6-in-1 cooling mode and are equipped with HD filters. Additionally, the LG air conditioner features a low gas detection indicator, stabilizer-free operation, and 6-fan speed. The price of this AC is ₹45,490.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic AC available in the Amazon Sale 2023 boasts a 1.5 ton capacity and is equipped with a 7-in-1 convertible mode, including an AI mode. This 5 star AC also features a twin-cool inverter compressor and is available in powerful and dry mode. The price of the Panasonic AC during the sale is ₹44,990.

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

In the Amazon Sale 2023, customers have the opportunity to purchase 1.5 Ton 5 Star Daikin ACs. These ACs come with a 6-in-1 cooling mode and are equipped with HD filters. Additionally, the Daikin AC features an inverter compressor, turbo cooling, 3D airflow, remote control, dew clean technology, triple display, automatic moisture adjustment, PM 2.5 Filter, dust filter, and auto clean. The price of this AC is ₹45,490.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

The Amazon sale offers the Crompton Desert Air Cooler with a capacity of 75 liters. This air cooler features high-density honeycomb pads and is renowned for its 4-way air deflection. The price of this cooler during the sale is ₹10,249.

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo Desert Air Cooler

This air cooler comes with a two year warranty, Hexacool and TurboFan technology, ice chamber, 90-feet air throw and three-speed control. It costs ₹9,949 during the Amazon sale.