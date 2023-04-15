Amazon Blockbuster Value Days Sale 2023: Premium deals on AC and coolers2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 03:02 PM IST
- The sale began on 14th April 2023 and will conclude on 17th April 2023. As part of this sale, Amazon is offering premium deals on ACs and coolers to help customers beat the heat this summer.
Amazon has launched its Blockbuster Value Days Sale 2023, offering customers more than 70 percent discounts on various home appliances. The sale features incredible deals on air conditioners, air coolers, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, mixer grinders, air fryers, wall clocks, spin mops, and more. In addition to these discounts, customers can pay via EMI on SBI Credit Card, with an additional 10 percent discount.
