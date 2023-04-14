Amazon CEO hints possible layoff wave in annual company letter. Here’s what he says

Amazon CEO hints possible layoff wave in annual company letter. Here’s what he says2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 03:05 PM IST
- Jassy announced that Amazon made cost-cutting changes, will adapt as needed, and employees will work in the office at least three days per week starting in May.
Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, reflected on a turbulent year in his annual letter to stakeholders. In it, he addressed the difficult decision to lay off 27,000 employees as part of cost-cutting measures necessary for the growth of the platform.
