Home / Technology / News /  Amazon sale: Best deals on laptops from HP, Lenovo available under 40,000

Amazon sale: Best deals on laptops from HP, Lenovo available under 40,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will continue till September 30
2 min read . 03:32 PM ISTLivemint

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is an eight-day long shopping event. The sale started on September 23 and will continue till September 30. It offers 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI Bank cards.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon is running an eight-day long festive season sale on its platform. Buyers can get huge discounts on a range of products in the Great Indian Festival sale. If you are interested in buying a laptop this festive season, then we have curated a list of best selling laptops under 40,000 on Amazon. Take a look

HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U

After a discount of 29%, HP 15s-Ryzen 3 5300U is selling at 33,990 in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop offers 8GB SDRAM and 256GB SSD storage. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD display and runs on Windows 11. The laptop comes with fast charge support and weighs 1.69Kg.

Acer Aspire 3

Acer Aspire 3 is available at a discount of 31%. The laptop can be purchased at 35,990 in the sale. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS display with full HD resolution. The laptop comes powered by Intel Core i3 1115G4 processor paired with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM system memory, upgradable to 16 GB.

Honor MagicBook 14

Honor MagicBook 14 is up for grabs at a discounted price of 38,990 after 41% off on its original price. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD IPS display and is equipped with a fingerprint scanner. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and has a large battery capacity of 56 Wh, which can deliver about 11 hours of battery life. The 65W portable charger is said to power up 65% battery capacity for Honor MagicBook 14 in 1 hour.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

After a discount of 43%, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 can be purchased at 34,990. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor and sports a 14-inch FHD screen. It is a thin and light laptop that offers 8GB RAM with 512GB SSD storage. It runs on /Windows 11 operating system and weighs 1.41Kg.

Redmi Book Pro

Redmi Book Pro is available at a discounted price of 39,990. The laptop is selling at 33% discount on its original price of 59,999. The device offers a 15.6-inch anti-glare display with FHD resolution of 1920x1080 and 16:9 aspect ratio. It packs 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

