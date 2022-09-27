Amazon sale: Best deals on laptops from HP, Lenovo available under 40,000

Honor MagicBook 14 is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹38,990 after 41% off on its original price. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD IPS display and is equipped with a fingerprint scanner. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and has a large battery capacity of 56 Wh, which can deliver about 11 hours of battery life. The 65W portable charger is said to power up 65% battery capacity for Honor MagicBook 14 in 1 hour.