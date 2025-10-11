Amazon Diwali bonanza: Top 5 deals on flagship mobiles you should not miss - iPhone 16, OnePlus 13 & more

Ahead of Diwali, e-commerce giant Amazon has launched its Great Indian Festival Diwali sale, featuring significant discounts on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and other electronics. If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, here is a curated list of five top flagship smartphone deals for you.

5 Top deals on smartphones you should not miss:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) variant is up for grabs at ₹75,749. It sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. Gorilla Glass Armour protects the screen while reducing glare by up to 75 per cent in bright lighting conditions. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno 740 graphics, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It runs One UI 7 based on Android 15, with Samsung promising an upgrade to One UI 8 on Android 16 and five years of operating system updates.

The camera setup includes a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens capable of 5x zoom. A 12MP front camera supports selfies and video calls.

The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired and Qi wireless charging. Its IP68 rating ensures dust and water resistance, allowing submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) The Apple iPhone 15 is selling at ₹47,999 instead of ₹69,900. It includes Dynamic Island for alerts and Live Activities, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a colour-infused glass and aluminium design that is splash, water, and dust resistant with a Ceramic Shield front. It has a 48MP main camera with 2x optical Telephoto, supports portrait mode with post-capture focus adjustments, and is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, providing computational photography, Dynamic Island functionality, Voice Isolation for calls, and all-day battery efficiency.

iPhone 16 (128 GB) The iPhone 16 is up for grabs at ₹66,900 instead of ₹79,900. It runs iOS and comes with 128 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It features a 6.1-inch display and is equipped with a 48MP Fusion main camera, an improved Ultra Wide camera with autofocus for macro photography, and a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens. The device supports Photographic Styles for adjustable image processing. It is powered by the A18 chip, which enables advanced photo and video capabilities, Apple Intelligence features, and console-level gaming performance.

OnePlus 13 (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) This smartphone is available for ₹63,999 instead of ₹72,999. The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, featuring an upgraded Neural Engine, CPU, GPU, and increased memory bandwidth. It runs OxygenOS 15 with integrated OnePlus AI. The device has a 5th-Gen Hasselblad triple camera system with a 50MP wide Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS, a 3x Telephoto 50MP Triprism sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor (120° FOV, 1/2.75" sensor size). The display is a 2K ProXDR panel with DisplayMate A++ certification. The phone has IP69 and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance. It includes a 6000 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery with 100W wired fast charging (full charge in 36 minutes) and 50W wireless fast charging (50% charge in 34 minutes).