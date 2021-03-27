Amazon.in announces ‘Electronics Days’ with offers and deals on consumer electronics from popular brands. Customers can get deals on laptops, headphones, cameras, fitness trackers, monitors and more from brands such as boAt, Intel, HP, Sony, Samsung, Mi and more. The sale will be live until 29 March.

Customers can get 10% instant discount using Bank of Baroda and Induslnd Bank Credit Cards. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select products.

Here are some popular products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5: The Legion 5 comes with AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX Graphics, 3200MHz DDR4 Memory, M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Storage all thermally tuned via Legion Coldfront 2.0. Further the Legion 5 combines refresh rates on a 1080p display with hair-trigger inputs via the Legion TrueStrike keyboard. This laptop is available for ₹80,990.

Headphone

boAt Airdopes 441: The earbuds have IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) technology, meaning as soon as one opens the charging case lid, the earbuds power on and enter connection mode. It gets Bluetooth v5.0 with a battery capacity of 35mAh for each earbud. The company claims 5 hours of battery life in a go and get an additional 25 hours of playback with the carry cum charge case. This TWS earbuds is available for ₹1,999.

Electronic Cameras

Panasonic LUMIX G7: The Panasonic LUMIX 4K Digital Camera DMC G7K accepts over 24 compact lens options and is built on interchangeable lens camera (ILC) standard (Micro Four Thirds). Its “mirrorless" design enables a lighter, more compact camera body. It is available for ₹38,490.

Smartwatches

Mi watch Revolve: The smartwatch gets AMOLED colour display with 110+ watch faces. The watch also gets metallic dial (available in Midnight Black and Chrome silver variants) with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-scratch coating. The Mi watch Revolve is currently listed at a price of ₹8,999.

