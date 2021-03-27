boAt Airdopes 441: The earbuds have IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) technology, meaning as soon as one opens the charging case lid, the earbuds power on and enter connection mode. It gets Bluetooth v5.0 with a battery capacity of 35mAh for each earbud. The company claims 5 hours of battery life in a go and get an additional 25 hours of playback with the carry cum charge case. This TWS earbuds is available for ₹1,999.

