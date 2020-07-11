Amazon employees in the US told to delete TikTok due to security reasons

The Chinese short-video platform has run into trouble with governments recently, starting from India. The Indian government banned three apps — TikTok, Helo and Vigo Video — owned by ByteDance recently. The apps were amongst 59 Chinese apps banned by the country citing national security reasons. At the moment, the government has sent a notice to the banned apps, asking 79 questions. The apps have been given till July 22 to answer the questions, failing which the ban on them will be made permanent.