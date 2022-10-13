Amazon Extra Happiness Days: Best deals on Echo speakers, Fire TV, Kindle Reader

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale began the previous month, and the e-tailer festive season sale is now in its ‘Extra Happiness Days’ phase, ahead of the festive season in India. Since the sale began, several products have gone on sale via the platform, available for purchase at deeply discounted prices. Amazon’s Echo smart speakers, kindle e-book readers and Fire TV devices are no exception and customers can avail several deals, discounts and offers on Amazon’s devices during the ongoing sale. The e-tailer has offered an additional 10% instant discount on select cards during the ongoing Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker is currently listed for purchase at ₹1,749 instead of ₹4,499. Users can use this voice activated speaker to stream music, check the news, access trivia, check sports scores and the weather. It also allows users to control various smart home devices such as smart lights, air conditioners, smart TVs and smart plugs. The e-tailer is also offering ‘combo’ offers with smart bulbs and smart plugs during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
This second-generation speaker is now on sale at ₹7,499 instead of ₹13,999. It sports an 8-inch HD display with stereo speakers and comes with inbuilt Alexa support. The smart display is also equipped with a 13MP camera for video calls. Interestingly, users can also watch content from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix on the display.
Fire TV Stick Lite
The Fire TV Stick Lite is up for grabs at ₹1,899 instead of ₹3,999. It is Amazon’s cheapest Fire TV streaming dongle which brings smart TV features to any full HD TV with an HDMI port. The device ships with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite and comes with app control, according to Amazon.
Fire TV Stick 4K
This smart dongle from Amazon is available at a discounted price of ₹2,999 instead of ₹5,999. It comes with a smart remote with dedicated buttons for video streaming services. The Fire TV Stick 4K supports HDR.
Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)
The Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) is available at a discounted price of ₹11,099 instead of ₹13,999. It sports a 6.8-inch display with a 330ppi glare-free panel which is claimed to look like real paper in various lighting conditions. It can adjust the screen’s temperature from white to amber, to prevent eye strain.
