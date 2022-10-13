Amazon Extra Happiness Days: Best deals on Echo speakers, Fire TV, Kindle Reader

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale began the previous month, and the e-tailer festive season sale is now in its ‘Extra Happiness Days’ phase, ahead of the festive season in India. Since the sale began, several products have gone on sale via the platform, available for purchase at deeply discounted prices. Amazon’s Echo smart speakers, kindle e-book readers and Fire TV devices are no exception and customers can avail several deals, discounts and offers on Amazon’s devices during the ongoing sale. The e-tailer has offered an additional 10% instant discount on select cards during the ongoing Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale.

