Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale: Details on deals and offers

During the Amazon Extra Happiness Days, the e-tailer is providing a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, along with EMI transactions. Customers can also stretch their budget with no-cost EMI payment available on credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later.
Amazon announces ‘Extra Happiness Days’, an extension of the Great Indian Festival Sale, as a part of its month-long festive celebrations. The offers would go live on October 8 at midnight. As per the e-tailer, customers have the opportunity to buy the latest products across categories with great discounts. Moreover, the Extra Happiness Days offers special deals from sellers on laptops, TVs, smartphones, wearables, accessories, other electronics and more. There are great discounts on Tecno, iQoo and Xiaomi smartphones.
During the Amazon Extra Happiness Days, the e-tailer is providing a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, along with EMI transactions. Customers can also stretch their budget with no-cost EMI payment available on credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later. According to Amazon, customers can get up to ₹600 as a welcome reward with Amazon Pay UPI.
Customers can avail the limited period ‘Diamonds Dhamaaka’ which promises ₹150 cashback on a total bill of ₹1500 and above, says Amazon. Additionally, customers can also redeem ‘750 Diamonds’ on select items.
Currently. The e-tailer’s dedicated Great Indian Festival Page lists offers on Amazon Echo products and select smartphones. For instance, the OnePlus 10R 5G is available for ₹32,999. This handset supports 80W fast charging.
The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is retailing for ₹13,999 during the Amazon festive sale. It features Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and packs a 5000mAh battery backup.
Interestingly, iPhone 12 (64GB variant) is listed on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹47,999. The 128GB variant of iPhone 12 is available for ₹54,490. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with Ceramic Shield protection. The device runs on A14 bionic chipset, houses dual back camera setup and supports 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.
Apart from these smartphones, the Kindle (10th Gen) is available for ₹6,499 whereas the Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo is priced at ₹1,799.
Notably, these prices keep fluctuating as per the stocks and availability of products during the sale.