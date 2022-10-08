Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale: Details on deals and offers

Amazon announces ‘Extra Happiness Days’, an extension of the Great Indian Festival Sale, as a part of its month-long festive celebrations. The offers would go live on October 8 at midnight. As per the e-tailer, customers have the opportunity to buy the latest products across categories with great discounts. Moreover, the Extra Happiness Days offers special deals from sellers on laptops, TVs, smartphones, wearables, accessories, other electronics and more. There are great discounts on Tecno, iQoo and Xiaomi smartphones.

