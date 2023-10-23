Amazon has prolonged its 2023 Great Indian Festive Sale, now called Extra Happiness Days, and is presenting substantial discounts and promotions on a wide range of products, including gadgets, electronics, clothing, accessories, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In case you are looking for some of the best deals on car accessories and air purifiers, look no further. We have prepared a selection of the best deals on car purifiers for you under ₹10,000:

Nebelr Car Air Purifier The Nebelr Car Air Purifier is currently priced at ₹4,740. This product from Kyoto Machines in Japan is claimed to produce 10 million negative ions to eliminate 99.9 percent of viruses, bacteria, and pollutants. It relieves allergies and offers health benefits, working without filters, batteries, or ozone. Safe, eco-friendly, and low-noise, as per the company. It is a portable, USB-powered car accessory for cleaner and fresher air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SHARP Automotive Air Purifier IG-GC2E-B The SHARP Automotive Air Purifier IG-GC2E-B with Plasmaclusterâ is up for grabs at ₹5,990. This air purifier, based on Plasmacluster technology, generates both negative and positive ions to mimic nature's balance, refreshing indoor air, reducing static charge, and promoting skin moisture retention and texture improvement, as per the company. Designed for vehicles (3.6 m³ coverage), it features a washable pre-filter and can be powered by a car adaptor (12V) with USB charging capability. Ideal for hatchbacks, SUVs, and sedans.

Nunafey Mini Air Purifier The Mini Air Purifier is currently available on Amazon at ₹8,879. This portable device works with a turbo fan for a car. It is claimed to cover a floor area of 10 Square meters and gets a button control.

Ubersweet Car Air Fresh Purifier The Ubersweet Car Air Fresh Purifier is available on Amazon at a price tag of ₹9,659. It is remote controlled based and gets activated carbon filter type. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TeslaAir Car Air Purifier by Airdog The TeslaAir Car Air Purifier by Airdog is up for grabs at ₹9,999. The Airdog Tesla Car Air Purifier offers advanced filtration with washable filters, using patented TPA technology to effectively eliminate pollutants, including allergens and bacteria. It outperforms HEPA filters, is eco-friendly, and features smart automation for on-the-go purification, claims the manufacturer.

