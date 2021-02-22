Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discounts on Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung devices

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon India has announced Fab Phones Fest which it claims provides deals and offers on a range of mobile phones and accessories. The e-commerce giant claims that users can enjoy up to 40% off on their favourite mobile phones and accessories. The sale will include the latest launches like Samsung M02, Samsung M02s, Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i. The sale will go on till 25 February. Other brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Tecno, Honor, Lava will also be participating in the sale.

Amazon India has announced Fab Phones Fest which it claims provides deals and offers on a range of mobile phones and accessories. The e-commerce giant claims that users can enjoy up to 40% off on their favourite mobile phones and accessories. The sale will include the latest launches like Samsung M02, Samsung M02s, Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i. The sale will go on till 25 February. Other brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Tecno, Honor, Lava will also be participating in the sale.

Here are some of the offers and deals:

Xiaomi: The Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i will be available with additional bank offers. The Redmi Note 9 series will be available for a price starting at ₹10,999 with Redmi Note 9 Pro available at the lowest ever price of ₹11,999. Customers can avail up to 12 months No-Cost EMI on Xiaomi smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy M-series: Customers can avail up to 30% off on smartphones with extra Amazon coupon offers. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available with coupon offers and discounts up to ₹7,250. Samsung M31s will be available at a discount of ₹4,000 starting at ₹18,499 with 6 month No-Cost EMI offers.

OnePlus: Interested buyers can get OnePlus 8T for a price as low as ₹36,999 and OnePlus 8 Pro for ₹47,999 with Amazon coupons and bank offers. They can also avail up to 9 Months No-Cost EMI.

iPhone: The iPhone 12 Mini with A14 bionic chipset will be available at an effective price of ₹58,990 with bank offers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OPPO: Interested buyers can gete up to 35% off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months No-Cost EMI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}