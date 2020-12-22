Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Discounts on Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi phones

Amazon India announced Fab Phones Fest which introduces deals and offers on a range of mobile phones and accessories. According to a release by the company, customers can enjoy up to 40% off on mobile phones, accessories and 80% off on headsets and power banks from popular brands.

The sale offers deals on best-selling smartphones until 25th December 2020. The e-commerce giant will also be selling devices such as Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung M31 Prime Edition and Redmi 9 Power during the s.

Amazon will be offering bank-specific discounts for customers as well. HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions can get flat 10% instant discount on a minimum purchase of ₹10,000 with a maximum discount up to ₹1,500 on credit card and EMI transactions and flat ₹500 off on HDFC debit cards. Customers can also avail additional exchange offers with No-Cost EMI up to 12 months across brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, OPPO, Vivo, Nokia, Honor and more

Here are some of the latest mobile and accessories on Amazon.in with offers and deals:

Xiaomi: Customers can get up to ₹3,500 off on bestselling Redmi smartphones during Fab Phones Fest on Amazon.in. Customers can save up to ₹1,500 on exchange while purchasing a new Redmi smartphone as part of the limited period offer.

Samsung Galaxy M-series: Customers can get up to ₹33,000 off on Samsung smartphones with additional exchange offers up to ₹2,500. Recently launched Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available for ₹22,999.

Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphones like Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, Galaxy M31s (6+128GB) and Galaxy M21 will be available at ₹16,499, ₹19,499 and ₹13,999, respectively. Prime members will get an extra benefit where they can avail Amazon Coupons worth ₹1,000 on Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy M31s(6+128GB).

OnePlus: Customers can enjoy up to ₹10,000 off on OnePlus 7T series. They can also avail flat 10% Instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards on OnePlus 8 series. ₹5,000 off on OnePlus 7T Pro with Amazon Coupons.

iPhone: Customers can look forward to deals and offers on iPhone 11 and iPhone 7 during the Fab Phones Fest. They can save more by using HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions.

Vivo: Customers can get up to ₹7,000 off on VIVO smartphones with additional exchange offers up to ₹5,000.

OPPO: Customers can avail up to ₹10,000 off on OPPO smartphones with additional exchange offers up to ₹1,000. New OPPO A15s on sale with HDFC Bank offers and 6 months free screen replacement.

Nokia: Buyers can avail up to ₹3,000 off on Nokia smartphones with additional exchange offers up to ₹2,000 off.

Honor: Customers can get up to ₹2,000 off on Honor smartphones.

