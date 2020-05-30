Amazon Fire TV stick has some new Alexa features: Here are the details

Amazon ’s Fire TV Stick has some new features that will make the life of people sitting at home browsing content a bit easier. Owners of the Amazon Fire TV Stick will now get some added support in the form of voice control and even help control playback. These features were available with Amazon’s own Prime Video app but the company has added support for a variety of new popular content apps.

Alexa will now support voice control and playback within other popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Jio Cinema. While search commands worked with Netflix and YouTube before the update as well, now the interface will allow the user to search through Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema, Apple TV+, Sun NXT, MX Player TV, Eros, TVF Play and Viu. This list covers most of the popular content apps available in the country. This means users can ask Alexa to play a specific title from a specific app without the need to type-in and searching in every streaming service.

Additionally, Amazon Fire TV Stick users can control the playback of content with voice commands in more apps. Earlier these playback commands could only be accessed on Prime Video. Now, Alexa supports the same features for YouTube, Netflix and Jio Cinema. This means you could ask the assistant to play, pause, skip an episode, rewind, forward and many other functions.

With these new features being added to other popular apps, Amazon's voice control option will become the preferred way for many to search through the interface and will make life under lockdown a bit easier than before.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated