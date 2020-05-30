Amazon Fire TV stick has some new Alexa features: Here are the details

Alexa will now support voice control and playback within other popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Jio Cinema. While search commands worked with Netflix and YouTube before the update as well, now the interface will allow the user to search through Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema, Apple TV+, Sun NXT, MX Player TV, Eros, TVF Play and Viu. This list covers most of the popular content apps available in the country. This means users can ask Alexa to play a specific title from a specific app without the need to type-in and searching in every streaming service.