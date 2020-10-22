Amazon Fire TV stick may soon get a hands free feature

Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with a remote control to help maneuver through the user interface. The user can also use voice commands to dictate tasks to the Fire TV Stick by pressing and holding down the mic button. Now, Amazon seems to be trying to introduce a new set of features that will enable hands-free operations.

According to a report by The Verge, Amazon is rolling out an update which will be introducing these new hands-free features. These new features will allow users to use voice commands without the need to reach out for the remote.

The user will need to pair an external Amazon Alexa device the Fire TV to enable the feature. Earlier, Amazon allowed the user to input simple commands using an external Alexa device, the new update will allow more smart-display like features.

This new feature is big as it will be able to turn any TV into more of a smart display and not just a TV to stream content. The user can ask Alexa to show a calendar, the weather, or a feed from a compatible internet-connected camera. Alexa will also be able to take navigation guidance through voice commands with the new update.

According to the report, Amazon will be pushing out the new update to all Alexa-enabled, Fire TV, and Fire TV Edition devices. However, the Echo Show and Echo Spot won’t be getting it. For now, Amazon will only be releasing this new update to consumers in the US, the UK, and Canada.

