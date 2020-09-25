Amazon forays into cloud gaming with $5.99 per month gaming platform Luna

Google and Amazon are set for another showdown in a fairly niche segment called cloud gaming. Amazon today announced its cloud based game streaming service named Luna. Though it doesn't sound as spectacular as Google's Stadia, it has got a lot going for it. At $5.99 per month (introductory price and may change), it costs almost half of the $9.99 Google is charging for Stadia per month.

Available on Fire TV, PC, and Mac and on iPhone and iPad through Safari browser, Luna can stream games on two devices simultaneously on Full HD resolution at 60fps. The Android version and 4K resolution streaming at 60fps for select titles will be added later.

Since Luna works over the cloud just like Google Stadia it will require fast and reliable internet connection to work with. Amazon recommends, minimum internet speed of 10Mbps for Full HD games and 35 Mbps to play in 4K. Luna supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

Though Amazon is also going to launch a Luna controller, it is not the only input device that will work it. Xbox One controller, Sony's DualShock 4 and mouse and keyboard are also going to be compatible with it.

Amazon is aiming to offer up to 50 gaming titles when the platform is available to all. As of now, it is only available in the US to those who sign up for the early access program.

Among gaming titles that will be available during early access are Resident Evil 7, Control, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, The Impossible Lair, Iconoclasts, GRID and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Ubisoft games will be available directly in Luna through a dedicated channel. Upcoming Ubisoft games Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on Luna on the same day they will release on other more established platforms.

Luna will be closely integrated with other Amazon gaming services. For instance, Twitch streams for games will show directly in Luna. Similarly, when players are on Twitch, they will get the option to instantly start playing games.

Though Microsoft and Sony have also got their cloud gaming services, Google's Stadia is the more universal of them and also works on smartphones using touch controls for input. Stadia is currently available in 14 countries including US, UK, Germany, Canada, France and Spain.

