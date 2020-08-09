Amazon Freedom Sale: Smart TVs priced under 15,000

Amazon Freedom Sale: Smart TVs priced under ₹15,0001 min read . 08:30 PM IST
The e-commerce platform is offering up to 60% off on televisions along with no cost EMIs starting from ₹799/month
Amazon recently hosted Prime Day sale for the company’s Prime members. Now, the company is conducting another new sale which is open for a broader audience. The Amazon ‘Freedom Sale’ will continue till 11:59 pm on 11 August. The sellers on Amazon will be offering deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen, daily essentials and more.
Customers can also avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1,500 with SBI Credit cards on a minimum purchase of ₹5,000. You can extend your budget with no-cost EMI on Credit cards, Debit cards, Bajaj Finserv & Amazon Pay Later.
The e-commerce platform is offering up to 60% off on televisions along with no cost EMIs starting from ₹799/month. The range of LED TVs start from ₹5,555. Amazon India is offering discounts on smart TVs up to 60%, starting from 7,999.
Here are a few Smart TVs that are priced under ₹15,000:
LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV: The model 32LM560BPTC is being offered at a price of ₹13,999
Mi TV 4A Pro 80 32-inch: The TV from Xiaomi belongs to one of the best-selling line-ups online. The TV gets HD Ready resolution and comes equipped with Android LED TV with data saver. Xiaomi is selling the TV at ₹12,499.
Vu 32-inch: The television gets HD Ready resolution and gets Android operating system. The TV is being offered at a price of ₹12,199
OnePlus Y Series 32-inch: The smart TV with HD Ready LED TV runs on Android operating system. The TV is priced at ₹12,990.
