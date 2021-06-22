Amazon.in announced ‘ Grand Gaming Days ’ with offers and deals on gaming gadgets including laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The sale will be live until 24 June.

Gamers can get up to 50% off on gaming accessories like racing wheels, blue switch mechanical keyboards, high DPI gaming mice and RGB gaming headsets with 7.1 surround sound, from top brands like Logitech, Redgear, Alienware and HyperX.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptops

· Acer Nitro 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop: Acer Nitro 5 11th gen gaming laptop is powered by Intel i5 11th gen processor. This gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated RAM and 144Hz Refresh rate. The laptop gets a 512 SSD hard disk. This gaming laptop is available for ₹67,990.

· HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6 inch FHD Laptop: The HP Pavilion laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and 8GB RAM along with 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card.

· MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop: The laptop is configured with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processors built on 7nm technology and Radeon RX 5500M graphics. MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software helps users control and customize the MSI laptop. The laptop gets 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It is available for ₹77,990.

Gaming Monitors

· LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor: The monitor comes with Flicker-Free technology and a 75Hz refresh rate. It comes with Ultra HD 4K resolution. It comes with features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer and game mode. It is available for ₹13,499.

· AOPEN Acer 24-inch Full HD Curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor (Black): AOPEN Acer 24-inch Full HD 1800R curve VA Panel Gaming Monitor features 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time. The curved screen comes with Full HD resolution. The monitor is selling at a price of ₹10,999.

Gaming TVs

Redmi (55) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: The TV come with two 15W speakers. It also comes with DTS Virtual: X for immersive experience.

Sony Bravia (55) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android TV: The smart TV is powered by X1 4K processor. In terms of sound, it gets bass reflex speaker for better low-end sound.

