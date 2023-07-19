Amazon, Google partners with White House to secure devices from cyberattack

Amazon, Google partners with White House to secure devices from cyberattack1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
The White House is collaborating with companies like Amazon, Google, and Best Buy to introduce a certification and labeling program for smart devices to enhance cybersecurity standards. Manufacturers and retailers will affix a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark logo to their devices.
On Tuesday, the White House, in collaboration with companies like Amazon, Google, and Best Buy (BBY.N), will introduce an initiative aimed at enabling Americans to identify devices that have a lower vulnerability to cyberattacks.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×