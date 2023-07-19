comScore
Amazon, Google partners with White House to secure devices from cyberattack

 1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST Livemint

The White House is collaborating with companies like Amazon, Google, and Best Buy to introduce a certification and labeling program for smart devices to enhance cybersecurity standards. Manufacturers and retailers will affix a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark logo to their devices.

The new certification and labeling program will establish higher cybersecurity standards for smart devices (AFP)

On Tuesday, the White House, in collaboration with companies like Amazon, Google, and Best Buy (BBY.N), will introduce an initiative aimed at enabling Americans to identify devices that have a lower vulnerability to cyberattacks.

According to a statement from the White House, this new certification and labeling program will establish higher cybersecurity standards for smart devices such as refrigerators, microwaves, televisions, climate control systems, and fitness trackers.

Manufacturers and retailers will affix a "U.S. Cyber Trust Mark" logo to their devices, and the program is set to be operational by 2024.

An unnamed senior administration official stated that the initiative seeks to enhance the security of networks and their utilization, as it is crucial for both economic and national security.

Prior to implementing the labeling program, the Federal Communications Commission will invite public input and subsequently register a national trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, as stated by the White House.

Other participants in the program include LG Electronics U.S.A., Logitech, Cisco Systems, and Samsung.

In March, the White House unveiled its national cyber strategy, emphasizing the need for software developers and companies to assume greater responsibility in safeguarding their systems against hacking.

Additionally, efforts by agencies like the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Defense have been intensified to combat the activities of hackers and ransomware groups worldwide.

Last week, Microsoft and U.S. officials revealed that state-linked hackers from China had covertly accessed email accounts in approximately 25 organizations, including at least two U.S. government agencies since May.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 12:12 PM IST
