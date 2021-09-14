Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Offers on gaming laptops, large screen smart TVs

Amazon.in ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale is on and will remain live till the end of 14 September. Customers can get offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more.

Customers can get up to 30% off on large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptops:

HP Victus 16.1-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: It comes with an Intel core R5-5600H processor and the latest Nvidia RTX 3050 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This gaming machine is available for ₹73,990.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15 .6-inch Gaming laptop: Immerse yourself in enhanced visual experience with Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 Gaming Laptop powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. This gaming laptop is available for ₹67490.

ASUS TUF F-15 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop: It is configured with Intel i5-10th gen Processor and the 1650Ti GPU. The ASUS gaming laptop provides WIFI 6 technology. 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It is available for ₹61,990.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: This gaming laptop comes with Ryzen 7 5800HS processor. This laptop comes with (14-inch) FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 LED-Backlit LCD, 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-level Anti-Glare Panel, 100% sRGB, Pantone Validated. It also comes with With ROG Boost up to 1515MHz at 50W + 15W with Dynamic Boost. It is available at 93,990.

TVs

Sony Bravia (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ: Sony 55X80AJ comes with Google TV software. It comes with 4K X Reality Pro processor and 4K HDR Triluminos pro Display. It will be available exclusively on Amazon, starting ₹83,990.

Redmi 50 Inch TV: The TV gets 30W speakers and is available with 3 HDMI Ports to connect with gaming consoles. The TV is available exclusively via Amazon with bank offers as applicable. It is currently selling at ₹45,999.

