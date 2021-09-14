Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Offers on gaming laptops, large screen smart TVs

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: This gaming laptop comes with Ryzen 7 5800HS processor. This laptop comes with (14-inch) FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 LED-Backlit LCD, 144Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-level Anti-Glare Panel, 100% sRGB, Pantone Validated. It also comes with With ROG Boost up to 1515MHz at 50W + 15W with Dynamic Boost. It is available at 93,990.