Amazon ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale: Offers on laptops, desktops, accessories

Amazon recently announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale. The e-commerce platform has curated offers and deals on gaming gadgets which includes laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The sale will be live until 14 April.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, Ryzen 5: The gaming laptop is available for ₹67,490.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 5 gaming laptop: The ROG Zephyrus G14 is a 14-inch Windows 10 Home gaming laptop which is powered by a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS CPU and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 4GB VRAM GPU. It comes with a 120Hz display panel, and is selling at ₹84,990.

MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop: The laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processors is built on 7nm technology and comes in a 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD variant which is priced at ₹82,990.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Core i5 9th Gen Gaming Laptop: The 15.6-inch laptop will be selling at a price of ₹58,990.

Gaming Monitors

Acer 23.6 inch FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor: The monitor gets fast 0.5 MS Response Time 165Hz Refresh Rate and ZeroFrame architecture. The full HD resolution monitor will be available for ₹11,499.

Gaming desktops

Lenovo Gaming Desktop - Ryzen 7/RTX 2060: Powered by AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and up to NVIDIA RTXTM 2060 discrete graphics GPU, and DDR4 memory. The desktop will start at a price of ₹81,990.

ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop - Ryzen 5/GTX 1650: ROG Strix GL10DH is a Windows 10 gaming desktop which is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3000-Series Processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics. It is available for ₹64,990.

