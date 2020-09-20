Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Offers on laptops, monitors, accessories

Amazon India’s ‘Grand Gaming Days’ sale is being conducted by the e-commerce platform. As the name suggests, the sale is being centred around gamers and deals are being offered on gaming laptops & monitors, headphones, gaming consoles, TVs and graphic cards. Brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Alienware, GIGABYTE are participating in the sale. The sale will continue till 21 September.

During Grand Gaming Days, customers can also avail No-cost EMI options and exchange offers. Customers can avail an instant discount of 10% using ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in. All offers are from participating brands and sellers.

Gaming Laptops and Monitors:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: The gaming Laptop is powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9300H processor and comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM graphics, Acer CoolBoost Technology with twin fans and Acer TrueHarmony feature. This gaming laptop is available at a price of ₹64,990.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: The laptop comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10300H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 graphics. This laptop is priced at ₹75,990.

LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor: The monitor gets Flicker-Free technology and a 75Hz refresh rate, along with its Ultra HD 4K resolution. The monitor also gets features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer and game mode.

Gaming Consoles and accessories

PS4 1TB Slim: Ahead of the launch of the next gen consoles, companies are offering discounts on the older PlayStation 4. Popular games such as ‘Spiderman’, ‘Ratchet & Clank’ & ‘Grand Tourismo’ and a 3-month 'PSN' subscription are included with the console at a price of ₹27,990.

Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle (1TB) : The Limited Edition Bundle comes with console design that features a half natural & half ‘Cyber enhancement’ design based on Cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand and his bionic arm. The limited bundle edition is available for ₹47,989.

Dell Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo: Alienware’s mechanical gaming keyboard comes with 15 programmable macro key functions and onboard memory featuring 13 RGB lighting zones. The all-purpose mouse features variable DPI switching, 9 programmable buttons and AlienFX. This combo is available for ₹12,998.

Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset: The headset features custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz - 40kHz drivers for a high-resolution experience with Signature Alienware Immersive Audio. It is available at a price of ₹6,999.

TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router (Archer C5400X): A router designed for gaming enthusiasts, the TP-Link Archer C5400X offers built-in malware protection, and support for Alexa voice commands and IFTTT applets. Two of the LAN ports on the C5400X can be configured for link aggregation to provide up to 2GBbps speeds for compatible NAS devices that are connected to the router. In addition to eight gigabit LAN ports, the back of the router holds a WAN port, a power button, a power jack, and a reset button. It is available at a deal price of ₹23,999.

