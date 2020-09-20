Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Offers on laptops, monitors, accessories

TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router (Archer C5400X): A router designed for gaming enthusiasts, the TP-Link Archer C5400X offers built-in malware protection, and support for Alexa voice commands and IFTTT applets. Two of the LAN ports on the C5400X can be configured for link aggregation to provide up to 2GBbps speeds for compatible NAS devices that are connected to the router. In addition to eight gigabit LAN ports, the back of the router holds a WAN port, a power button, a power jack, and a reset button. It is available at a deal price of ₹23,999.