Amazon Great Freedom Day Sale: OnePlus 12 gets a MASSIVE price cut! Offer details
OnePlus has slashed the price of its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone to ₹59,999 during Amazon's Great Freedom Day sale, with additional discounts for SBI credit card users. Combining all offers, the price can drop to ₹52,999.
Chinese tech giant OnePlus has introduced an irresistible offer for its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone during the Amazon Great Freedom Day sale. The high-end device, which initially launched in India at a price of ₹64,999, is now available for ₹59,999, providing consumers with a flat discount of ₹5,000.