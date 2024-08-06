Chinese tech giant OnePlus has introduced an irresistible offer for its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone during the Amazon Great Freedom Day sale. The high-end device, which initially launched in India at a price of ₹64,999, is now available for ₹59,999, providing consumers with a flat discount of ₹5,000.

This attractive price drop is not the only incentive for buyers. Those using an SBI bank credit card can avail an additional discount of ₹6,000, bringing the effective price down to ₹53,999. Furthermore, for those opting for the EMI option, the discount increases to ₹7,000 with the same bank card, reducing the price even further to ₹52,999. Combining these offers, Amazon is offering a substantial total discount of ₹12,000 during the sale.

The OnePlus 12 is widely recognized as one of the top flagship smartphones available in 2024, making this offer even more appealing. It is designed for users seeking high performance, an excellent display, and reliable battery life. The phone boasts a 120Hz screen that supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, and it delivers an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The design of the OnePlus 12 exudes a premium feel, and its software remains uncluttered and user-friendly.

Additionally, OnePlus promises four years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches, ensuring long-term support for the device.

The camera system on the OnePlus 12 is also noteworthy, producing high-quality daylight photos that stand out among other smartphones in its price range. In terms of battery, the OnePlus 12 supports 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring that users can quickly recharge their devices.

To recall, Amazon India is also offering a variety of financing options to make purchases more affordable. Customers can benefit from up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, exchange offers worth up to ₹50,000, and coupon offers valued at up to ₹5,000. These options make it easier for shoppers to spread the cost of their purchases over a period of time without incurring additional interest.

