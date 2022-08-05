Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Get up to 15,000 off on OnePlus phones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has started for Prime members. The sale offers discounts on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and more.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has started for Amazon Prime members. The five-day long sale offers up to 40% discount on smartphones from OnePlus among other brands. If you are planning to buy a new Android smartphone, OnePlus is giving some exciting offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and more. We have curated an exclusive list of best deals available on OnePlus phones. Take a look
OnePlus 10R: Available with a discount of ₹4,000
OnePlus 10R is available at a discounted price of ₹34,999. The phone’s original price is ₹38,999. In addition, buyers can get extra ₹3,000 off on exchanging their old smartphones. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI purchase option for up to 6 months. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and runs on Android 11 operating system.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Available with a discount of ₹5,000
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with an original price of ₹71,900. It can be purchased at ₹66,900 in the ongoing Amazon sale. Offers available on the phone include ₹6,000 off on SBI Bank card along with no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. There is an additional ₹5,000 off on exchanging old phone. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Available at ₹28,999
In the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, OnePlus Nord 2T is selling at ₹28,999. Offers available on the phone include no cost EMI and ₹3,000 off on exchange. The device comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and has a 4,500mAh battery.
After a 5% discount on its original price, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G can be purchased at ₹18,999. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and runs Oxygen OS based on Android 12 operating system.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Available at ₹23,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It is up for sale at ₹23,999 on Amazon. The phone offers triple camera sensor on the back.
In addition, buyers can get up to ₹15,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G with additional Exchange offers of up to ₹5,000 and SBI bank offer.
