Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Get up to 15,000 off on OnePlus phones

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with an original price of ₹71,900. It can be purchased at ₹66,900 in the ongoing Amazon sale. Offers available on the phone include ₹6,000 off on SBI Bank card along with no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. There is an additional ₹5,000 off on exchanging old phone. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.