Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Offers on Xiaomi smartphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Offers on Xiaomi smartphones2 min read . 08:43 AM IST
- Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale celebrates the 75th year of India's independence. It started on August 6 and offers discounts on products across categories.
It’s day 2 of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The sale offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. Here, we bring you deals that are available on Xiaomi smartphones during the sale
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with AdaptiveSync Pro. The handset is up for purchase at ₹62,999. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and has a 120watt in-box HyperCharger that can fully charge the 4,600mAh battery in 18 minutes.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available with a discount of ₹14,000 on its original price of ₹49,999. As part of Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, the smartphone can be purchased at ₹35,999. Equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, the handset comes with 120watt HyperCharge technology that can fully charge the phone’s 5,000mAh battery in 17 minutes.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is selling on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹24,999. It has received a discount of ₹7,000 during the Amazon sale. The smartphone features a 64MP Triple camera at the back. The main sensor is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP Super Macro sensor. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor.
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is listed at ₹18,999 on Amazon right now. The smartphone offers a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The handset has a 108MP triple camera setup at the back with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor.
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022
In the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 2022 is available at a discounted price of ₹10,999. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor with HyperEngine 2.0, having a clock speed of up to 2.0GHz. The phone offers 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.
