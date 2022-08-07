Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Offers on Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is available with a discount of ₹14,000 on its original price of ₹49,999. As part of Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, the smartphone can be purchased at ₹35,999. Equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, the handset comes with 120watt HyperCharge technology that can fully charge the phone’s 5,000mAh battery in 17 minutes.