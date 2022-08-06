Amazon Great Freedom Festival: OnePlus 10T 5G available with up to 8,000 off

OnePlus 10T 5G is up for sale in India now. The smartphone is available on e-commerce site Amazon as part of the ongoing Freedom Festival sale. The e-tailer has listed the handset at ₹49,999. Customers can save up to ₹8,000 on the phone’s purchase using multiple offers and discounts. To recall, OnePlus 10T was launched in India earlier this week along with global markets. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor with LPDDR5 RAM.

