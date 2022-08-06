Amazon Great Freedom Festival: OnePlus 10T 5G available with up to 8,000 off

OnePlus 10T 5G - launched earlier this week is available in Amazon Great Freedom Festival. It comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor and runs Android 12 based OxygenOS.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
OnePlus 10T 5G is up for sale in India now. The smartphone is available on e-commerce site Amazon as part of the ongoing Freedom Festival sale. The e-tailer has listed the handset at ₹49,999. Customers can save up to ₹8,000 on the phone’s purchase using multiple offers and discounts. To recall, OnePlus 10T was launched in India earlier this week along with global markets. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor with LPDDR5 RAM.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
OnePlus 10T 5G is up for sale in India now. The smartphone is available on e-commerce site Amazon as part of the ongoing Freedom Festival sale. The e-tailer has listed the handset at ₹49,999. Customers can save up to ₹8,000 on the phone’s purchase using multiple offers and discounts. To recall, OnePlus 10T was launched in India earlier this week along with global markets. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor with LPDDR5 RAM.
How to save up to ₹8,000 on OnePlus 10T 5G
How to save up to ₹8,000 on OnePlus 10T 5G
Amazon is giving an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit card purchases in addition to EMI transactions. The offer is also available for SBI Bank card holders. There is an extra ₹3,000 exchange bonus for old Android and iOS devices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amazon is giving an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit card purchases in addition to EMI transactions. The offer is also available for SBI Bank card holders. There is an extra ₹3,000 exchange bonus for old Android and iOS devices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
OnePlus 10T 5G: Specifications
OnePlus 10T 5G: Specifications
OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1,080x2,412 pixel resolution. The smartphone’s screen comes with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The display offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, has 10-bit colour depth, and is HDR10+ certified.
OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1,080x2,412 pixel resolution. The smartphone’s screen comes with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The display offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, has 10-bit colour depth, and is HDR10+ certified.
The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 10T 5G offers triple camera sensors at the back. The phone has a 50MP Sony IMX769 main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) with 119.9 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 10T 5G offers triple camera sensors at the back. The phone has a 50MP Sony IMX769 main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) with 119.9 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera having f/2.4 aperture. OnePlus 10T 5G is backed by a 4,800mAh battery capacity and offers 150watt fast charging support. The technology is claimed to charge the device from 0 to 100% in under 19 minutes.
For selfies, the handset is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera having f/2.4 aperture. OnePlus 10T 5G is backed by a 4,800mAh battery capacity and offers 150watt fast charging support. The technology is claimed to charge the device from 0 to 100% in under 19 minutes.
To boost the gaming experience on the phone, OnePlus offers HyperBoost Gaming Engine technology. The smartphone weighs 203 grams and measures 163x75.37x8.75mm.