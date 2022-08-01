Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 to begin soon: What to expect

Those who missed Amazon's last month's sale need not to worry as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 will start from August 06, 2022, till August 10, 2022.
The e-commerce giant Amazon is back with its next sale. It has announced its independence day special Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, starting from August 06, 2022, till August 10, 2022. Those who missed Amazon's last month's sale need not to worry as the online market platform is offering great discounts on laptops, smartphones, and other electronic gadgets.
To offer great deals and discounts, Amazon will be offering a 10 per cent instant discount on using an SBI card during the sale.
Amazon has released teasers of upcoming deals and offers, ahead of the festive season. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is expected to offer discounts and limited period deals available from 8 PM till midnight during the sale.
Reportedly, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will offer discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones and accessories. This is the right time to change your phone if looking for discounts on handsets.
Moreover, Amazon will offer no-cost EMI payment methods, exchange offers, and handsome deals on flagship and premium smartphones.
The upcoming Amazon sale can offer discounts up to Rs. 40,000 on laptops, up to 45 per cent on tablets, and up to 75 per cent on headphones. It will be the right time to buy Rakhi gifts, grabbing discounts on your favorite brand products.
Amazon is also expected to offer discounts on Kindle, Echo speakers, and Fire TV Stick during its upcoming sale.
Recently, Amazon India hosted its annual sales program Prime Day on July 23, 2022, and July 24, 2022. Consumers got up to Rs. 20,000 off on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The previous sale of Amazon offered exciting deals to customers through select banking merchants such as 10 per cent savings on payment using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards as well as EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards respectively. Customers also availed of benefits like six months of free screen replacement and additional three months of no-cost EMIs with HDFC bank cards. In addition to this, Prime members managed to get up to Rs. 20,000 in savings with ‘Advantage Just or Prime’.
