Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 to begin soon: What to expect

The previous sale of Amazon offered exciting deals to customers through select banking merchants such as 10 per cent savings on payment using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards as well as EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards respectively. Customers also availed of benefits like six months of free screen replacement and additional three months of no-cost EMIs with HDFC bank cards. In addition to this, Prime members managed to get up to Rs. 20,000 in savings with ‘Advantage Just or Prime’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}