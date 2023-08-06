Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has kicked off for all its members. Scheduled to last until August 8, the sale offers 10 per cent instant discount on purchases using SBI Credit Card or opting for EMI transactions. Here we bring you list of seven entry-level phones that you can choose in the sale

Realme Narzo N53

Selling with a discount of 18%, Realme Narzo N53 can be purchased at ₹8,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33watt SuperVOOC charging. There is a 50MP AI triple camera on the back.

Samsung Galaxy M13

In the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling at a discounted price of ₹9,649. The handset packs 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage capacity. There is an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, the smartphone boasts of a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup.

Nokia G11

Nokia G11 is up for purchase at ₹7,999 on Amazon right now. The handset boasts of a 3-days battery life with a 5,050 mAh battery. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and sports 50MP dual AI rear camera to perform camera duties. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor.

Itel S23

In the ongoing sale, Itel S23 is available at ₹8,499. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. There is a side mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 9

Tecno Spark 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and runs on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 operating system. It is selling at a discounted price of ₹7,099 on Amazon. The handset boasts of a 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Lava Blaze 2

Amazon is offering Lava Blaze 2 at ₹8,999 in the Great Freedom Festival sale. The smartphone boasts of a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by Unisoc T616 processor. It runs on Android 12 operating system and has a 6.5-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

Redmi 11 Prime

In the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Redmi 11 Prime is up for grabs at ₹8,999. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor and boasts of a 50MP AI triple camera setup paired with 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera.