Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 dates revealed, starts on August 5

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 dates revealed, starts on August 51 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Amazon India is hosting the Great Freedom Festival sale from August 5-9, with discounts on smartphones, electronics, laptops, and more. SBI bank credit cardholders can avail a 10% discount.
With Independence Day approaching, Amazon India is gearing up for an exciting sale event on its platform. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is scheduled to kick off on August 5 and run until August 9, offering enticing discounts on various products.
