Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 dates revealed, starts on August 5

With Independence Day approaching, Amazon India is gearing up for an exciting sale event on its platform. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is scheduled to kick off on August 5 and run until August 9, offering enticing discounts on various products.

As always, Amazon Prime members can enjoy early access to the sale, beginning a day before the official start date. The sale will feature substantial discounts on smartphones and other electronics, making it an opportune time to grab your favorite gadgets.

Customers using SBI bank credit cards can avail a 10 percent discount on their purchases. Amazon is committed to offering electronics at "great prices," translating to significant reductions on a wide range of items. Expect to find up to 40 percent off on popular smartphone brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, and more.

For those eyeing laptops and wireless earbuds, the teaser page promises discounts of up to 75 percent on laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and various other electronic products. Moreover, tablets from Apple and other manufacturers will be available with up to 50 percent off.

Laptops will be up for grabs with discounts up to Rs. 40,000, and headphones, as well as speakers, will witness discounts of up to 75 percent, potentially combining flat discounts and bank card offers. Smart TVs, including 4K models, will be part of the sale, with discounts of up to 60 percent.

Home appliances like washing machines and refrigerators will also be featured at attractive discounted prices. Gaming enthusiasts can rejoice as the sale includes discounts on Sony's PlayStation 5 and other gaming products, with discounts up to 50 percent. Games will also be available with up to 80 percent off.

In another news, Amazon's cloud division has been testing its artificial intelligence offerings on thousands of customers in a bid to compete with the likes of Microsoft and Google. On Wednesday, Amazon announced a new AI tool focused on building conversational customer service agents and healthcare technology to generate notes after a patient visit.