Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 starts on August 5: Check to deals

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has announced the date of Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023 in India. The e-commerce platform’s Freedom Festival sale is scheduled to kick off on August 5 and will run until August 9, offering attractive discounts on various products. The sale will feature substantial discounts on smartphones, laptops, audio accessories, smart home devices and other electronic gadgets.

Like always, the Prime members will enjoy early access to the sale, i.e. a day before the official start date. The Prime members can avail the sale starting August 4 at 12 pm.

Customers using SBI bank credit cards can avail a 10% instant discount on their purchases. Customers can find up to 40% off on smartphone brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, and others.

The Amazon teaser page promises discounts of up to 75% on laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and various other electronic products. Whereas customers may get 50% off on tablets from Apple and other manufacturers.

The teaser page reveals that the e-commerce giant is likely to offer attractive discounts on a range of smartphones, including Apple iPhone 14, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus 11R 5g, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE , Realme Narzo 60 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Redmi 12, Motorola Razr 40, and others.

Amazon has also revealed that customers can grab laptops on a discount of up to ₹40,000, headphones and speakers, will witness discounts of up to 75%. Amazon teasers have reveled that Smart TVs, including 4K models, will be part of the sale, and will attract a discount of up to 60% during the mega sale.

Washing machines, refrigerators will also be featured at attractive discounted prices. Sony's PlayStation 5 and other gaming products, is likely to attract a discount of up to 50%.

The e-commerce major has also announced that it will offer blockbuster deals, grand opening deals, from 8 pm until midnight on each day of the sale. Customers will get deals under ₹999, and a cashback rewards up to ₹5,000.