In celebration of India's Independence Day, Amazon India has announced its much-awaited Great Freedom Festival, running from August 6th to August 11th, 2024. This six-day shopping extravaganza promises incredible offers across a wide range of products, including smartphones, consumer electronics, large appliances, and televisions, ensuring that customers can enjoy substantial savings and irresistible deals.

One of the festival's highlights is the exceptional discounts and offers on smartphones and mobile accessories. Top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, HONOR, POCO, and Motorola are participating, providing customers with the opportunity to purchase the latest gadgets at unbeatable prices. The sale features discounts of up to 40% on mobiles and accessories, making it an ideal time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their devices.

Amazon India is also offering a variety of financing options to make purchases more affordable. Customers can benefit from up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, exchange offers worth up to ₹50,000, and coupon offers valued at up to ₹5,000. These options make it easier for shoppers to spread the cost of their purchases over a period of time without incurring additional interest.

For those in need of mobile accessories, the festival has some fantastic deals. Power banks start at just ₹499, and there are discounts of up to 75% on headsets. Cases and covers are available from ₹99, while cables, chargers, and screen protectors are priced as low as ₹99. Mobile holders are another budget-friendly option, starting at just ₹79.

Spotlight on smartphone deals

Apple: One of the standout offers is on the iPhone 13, available at a special price of ₹47,999, including bank offers. This deal provides a significant saving on one of the most popular smartphones on the market.

OnePlus: Customers can purchase the latest OnePlus smartphones starting at ₹17,999 after applying various offers. There are also instant bank offers of up to ₹20,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Notably, the OnePlus 12R 5G Sunset Dune is priced at ₹40,999 after offers, and the OnePlus Open is available with an EMI starting at ₹10,000 per month for up to 12 months. Additionally, the vibrant orange variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is part of the sale.

iQOO: Shoppers can enjoy bank offers of up to ₹3,000 off on iQOO smartphones, including the latest models like the iQOO Z9 Lite and iQOO Z9x 5G, starting at just ₹9,999. Other attractive offers include the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, available for ₹31,999 after a bank offer, with an additional ₹2,000 off on exchange.

Xiaomi: Xiaomi smartphones are available at starting prices as low as ₹7,699 after applying offers. The newly launched Redmi 13 5G is priced at ₹12,999, including coupon offers, and the Redmi 12 5G is available at ₹11,499, making it one of the most promising entry-level 5G smartphones. Customers can also benefit from instant bank offers of up to ₹10,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months.

Samsung: Samsung is offering instant bank discounts of up to ₹15,000 on its smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G (256 GB) is available for ₹74,999 after bank offers, and the Samsung M34 is priced at ₹14,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is offered at an EMI starting at ₹20,667 per month with up to six months of no-cost EMI. Additional offers include no-cost EMI for up to 24 months and various coupon discounts.

realme: Realme smartphones start at just ₹6,999, including instant bank discounts of up to ₹4,000 and coupon offers worth up to ₹4,000. Notable deals include the Realme GT 6T and Narzo 70 Pro, priced at ₹25,999 and ₹16,249 respectively after offers. The newly launched Realme Narzo N61 is also available at a special price of ₹6,999.

HONOR: The HONOR 200 series, known for its excellent photography capabilities and AI-focused OS, is available starting at ₹29,999 after bank and coupon offers. Customers can also avail themselves of up to ₹3,000 instant off through bank offers and no-cost EMI for up to three months.

Motorola: The Moto Razr 50 Ultra, featuring one of the largest external displays on a flip phone, is priced at ₹89,999, while the Motorola Razr 40 series is available for ₹34,999 with additional bank offers and no-cost EMI for up to 18 months.

OPPO: Customers can purchase the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, which boasts an IP69 waterproof and damage-proof body, starting at ₹25,999. The OPPO A3 Pro 5G is priced at ₹16,799, and the OPPO A3X 5G is available for ₹12,999, both including bank offers.

