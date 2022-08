Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live for Prime members. The sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, electronic gadgets, appliances and more. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount of up to ₹2,000 to the customers. The sale brings up to 40% off on mobile and accessories, up to 75% off on laptops and smart wearables along with up to 70% off on TVs and appliances. Other offers include no-cost EMI, exchange discount, free screen replacement and coupons.

As mentioned above, the sale has begun only for Prime members. For all users, it will start on August 6 and will continue till August 10.

Offers on smartphones

As part of the sale, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is selling at a discounted price of ₹29,999. Similarly, OnePlus 10R 5G is up for sale at ₹33,749. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, on the other hand can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs33,740.

Deals on Apple iPhones include iPhone 11 at ₹49,900. The 128GB variant of iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price of ₹68,900. Similarly, the iPhone 12 is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹60,900. Apple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand is selling at ₹54,999 after a discount of 10,099.

Offers on laptops

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, HP 15s can be purchased at ₹39,900. Xiaomi Mi Notebook with Ultra 3K resolution is selling at a discounted price of ₹52,990. Asus VivoBook 14, on the other hand, is available at ₹48,490.

Buyers can avail exchange discounts by returning their old laptops. Exchange discount on laptops include up ₹14,500.

In the sale, buyers can get offers on Amazon devices as well. These will include gadgets like Amazon Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers, FireTV Stick and more. Amazon is also offering combo discounts on Amazon devices with up to 59% off.