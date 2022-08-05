Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins for Prime members: Check offers

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers discounts on iPhones and smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and other brands. The sale is live for Amazon Prime members only.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live for Prime members. The sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, electronic gadgets, appliances and more. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount of up to ₹2,000 to the customers. The sale brings up to 40% off on mobile and accessories, up to 75% off on laptops and smart wearables along with up to 70% off on TVs and appliances. Other offers include no-cost EMI, exchange discount, free screen replacement and coupons.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live for Prime members. The sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, electronic gadgets, appliances and more. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount of up to ₹2,000 to the customers. The sale brings up to 40% off on mobile and accessories, up to 75% off on laptops and smart wearables along with up to 70% off on TVs and appliances. Other offers include no-cost EMI, exchange discount, free screen replacement and coupons.
As mentioned above, the sale has begun only for Prime members. For all users, it will start on August 6 and will continue till August 10.
As mentioned above, the sale has begun only for Prime members. For all users, it will start on August 6 and will continue till August 10.
Offers on smartphones
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Offers on smartphones
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As part of the sale, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is selling at a discounted price of ₹29,999. Similarly, OnePlus 10R 5G is up for sale at ₹33,749. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, on the other hand can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs33,740.
As part of the sale, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is selling at a discounted price of ₹29,999. Similarly, OnePlus 10R 5G is up for sale at ₹33,749. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, on the other hand can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs33,740.
Deals on Apple iPhones include iPhone 11 at ₹49,900. The 128GB variant of iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price of ₹68,900. Similarly, the iPhone 12 is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹60,900. Apple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand is selling at ₹54,999 after a discount of 10,099.
Deals on Apple iPhones include iPhone 11 at ₹49,900. The 128GB variant of iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price of ₹68,900. Similarly, the iPhone 12 is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹60,900. Apple iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand is selling at ₹54,999 after a discount of 10,099.
Offers on laptops
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Offers on laptops
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, HP 15s can be purchased at ₹39,900. Xiaomi Mi Notebook with Ultra 3K resolution is selling at a discounted price of ₹52,990. Asus VivoBook 14, on the other hand, is available at ₹48,490.
During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, HP 15s can be purchased at ₹39,900. Xiaomi Mi Notebook with Ultra 3K resolution is selling at a discounted price of ₹52,990. Asus VivoBook 14, on the other hand, is available at ₹48,490.
Buyers can avail exchange discounts by returning their old laptops. Exchange discount on laptops include up ₹14,500.
In the sale, buyers can get offers on Amazon devices as well. These will include gadgets like Amazon Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers, FireTV Stick and more. Amazon is also offering combo discounts on Amazon devices with up to 59% off.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the sale, buyers can get offers on Amazon devices as well. These will include gadgets like Amazon Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers, FireTV Stick and more. Amazon is also offering combo discounts on Amazon devices with up to 59% off.