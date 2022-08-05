Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale begins for Prime members: Check offers

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is live for Prime members. The sale offers discounts on a range of products including fashion, smartphones, electronic gadgets, appliances and more. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10% instant discount of up to ₹2,000 to the customers. The sale brings up to 40% off on mobile and accessories, up to 75% off on laptops and smart wearables along with up to 70% off on TVs and appliances. Other offers include no-cost EMI, exchange discount, free screen replacement and coupons.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}