Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale teased: Deals on OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo and more
Amazon is preparing for its Great Freedom Festival sale to celebrate India's Independence Day, offering discounts on OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, Samsung, and more. Sale dates are yet to be announced.
E-commerce giant Amazon is gearing up for its highly anticipated Great Freedom Festival sale on the occasion of India's Independence Day celebrations. Although the exact dates have not yet been disclosed, Amazon has unveiled a sneak peek of the deals that will be available.