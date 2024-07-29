E-commerce giant Amazon is gearing up for its highly anticipated Great Freedom Festival sale on the occasion of India's Independence Day celebrations. Although the exact dates have not yet been disclosed, Amazon has unveiled a sneak peek of the deals that will be available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several popular OnePlus smartphones will feature prominently in the sale, including the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus 12. The discounted prices for these models will be announced as the sale event approaches.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply In addition to OnePlus, the sale will offer discounts on various iQOO models such as the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, iQOO 12 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, iQOO Z9, and iQOO Z9x. Xiaomi enthusiasts can look forward to deals on the Redmi 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 12 5G, Note 13 Pro+, and Xiaomi 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung fans will also find discounts on devices like the Galaxy M15 and Galaxy A35. Other brands will participate in the sale, offering reduced prices on models including the Poco M6 Pro, Poco C65, Oppo F27 Pro+, Tecno Pova 6 Pro, Tecno Spark 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 70 Pro, and more.

Amazon promises up to ₹10,000 off through coupons, up to ₹50,000 off on exchange offers, and various other promotions. While Amazon has not yet confirmed the sale dates, it assures customers that the event will commence soon.

To recall, Amazon India recently organized its popular Prime Day Sale from July 20 to July 21, where it offered an array of offers and the latest product launches. The company unveiled a lineup of new smartphones, covering price range from under ₹10,000 to over ₹100,000. Notable launches included the Redmi 13 5G, iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, and the Motorola Razr 50 ultra, which features the largest external display on a flip phone to date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!