Amazon Great Freedom sale: Gadgets under 5,000 you can give as Rakhi gifts

Amazon Great Freedom sale: Gadgets under ₹5,000 you can give as Rakhi gifts1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale ends tonight. The sale offers discounts on range of products including smartphones, smart watches, laptops, etc.
Today is the last day of Amazon sale which will end tonight. If you are still looking for Raksha Bandhan gifts for your sister and brother, this is your last chance to avail discounts on smart bands, wireless earphones and more from Amazon.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is selling at ₹2,899 on Amazon right now after a 28% discount on the original cost. The device has a 1.56-inch large AMOLED screen that comes with health tracking features like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and more. The smart band is 5ATM water resistant and is claimed to have a battery life of up to 14 days.
JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds
JBL C115 True Wireless Earbuds is up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹2,998 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The earbuds come with a quick charge feature and have a battery life of up to 21 hours. It is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.0 for connectivity and offers USB Type-C port for charging.
Noise ColorFit Ultra Smart Watch
Noise ColorFit Ultra Smart Watch is available at ₹1,999 on Amazon after 67% off. The smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch HD display and features an aluminium alloy body. The device is equipped with 60 sports modes and comes with the ability to track health features like blood oxygen levels, heart rate, stress, REM and sleep.
Realme Buds Air 2
Realme Buds Air 2 can be purchased at ₹2,998 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The wireless earbuds are equipped with active noise cancelling technology up to 25dB. The device has a total playback time of 25 hours. It comes with quick charge support and can deliver up to 120mins of battery life with 10 mins of charging.
Sony WI-C100 wireless earphones
Sony WI-C100 wireless earphones are available at a discounted price of ₹1,699 in Amazon Great Freedom Festival after a discount of 39% on its original cost. The device is said to offer a total playback time of up to 25 hours. It comes with IPX4 rating and features clear bass technology along with fast pairing support. The earphone is claimed to have a secure fit that is both stable and comfortable.
