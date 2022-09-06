Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: What we know so far2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 12:06 PM IST
Online commerce platform Amazon has announced Great Indian Festival 2022. The company is yet to reveal sale dates, but it is likely to start in the coming days. The annual festive sale will cash in the upcoming festival season in the country. The sale will coincide with Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 which is also likely to begin soon.