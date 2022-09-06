Online commerce platform Amazon has announced Great Indian Festival 2022. The company is yet to reveal sale dates, but it is likely to start in the coming days. The annual festive sale will cash in the upcoming festival season in the country. The sale will coincide with Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 which is also likely to begin soon.

Amazon has created a dedicated webpage of the sale, revealing some offers and deals that may be available in the sale. Here's everything we know about the sale so far

1. Starts early for Prime members

As always, Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin early for Prime members. Amazon Prime member subscription can be purchased at ₹179 per month. It comes with offers like unlimited free delivery, access to Amazon Music, video streaming and more.

2. 10% instant discount for SBI customers

As part of the upcoming sale, Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to 10% instant discount to SBI Bank customers. This will include credit card transactions as well. In addition, Amazon customers will get 10% cashback on their first purchase during the sale.

3. Up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories

In the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, buyers can get up to 40% off on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, iQoo and other brands. No-cost EMI on handsets will start at ₹1,999 per month. Mobile accessories will be available at ₹49 onwards.

4. Electronics starting at ₹99

In the sale, electronics like headphones, mouse, smartwatches will be available at ₹99 onwards. Fitness trackers can be purchased at a starting price of ₹999. While computer accessories will retail at ₹99 onwards.

5. Lowest price ever on TVs and appliances

Washing machines will be available at ₹5,999 onwards in the sale. Buyers will be able to get up to 70% on TVs. Refrigerators, on the other hand, will be available at ₹7,290 onwards.

6. Up to 55% off on Alexa, FireTV and Kindle

In the Amazon sale, customers will get up to 55% on Alexa smart speakers. Buyers can get up to ₹4,000 off on Kindle e-readers. Amazon Fire TV devices and echo smart displays will retail at ₹55% off.

7. Up to ₹18,500 exchange discounts

In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, buyers will be able to get ₹18,500 on exchanging old devices including smartphones, laptops, refrigerators and washing machine.

8. No-cost EMI on debit cards and credit cards

The sale will also offer no-cost EMI purchase transactions as well on leading bank credit and debit cards.