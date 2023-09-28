Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Schedule, offers and discount details
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 begins on October 8 with discounts of up to 75% on laptops, smartphones, and more. SBI cardholders can get a 10% instant discount.
Amazon is back with its another Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. It has been scheduled to commence on October 8. However, the closing date is yet to be revealed. As customary, Amazon Prime members will gain early access to the sale starting at midnight on October 7.