Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Schedule, offers and discount details

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 begins on October 8 with discounts of up to 75% on laptops, smartphones, and more. SBI cardholders can get a 10% instant discount.

Amazon is back with its another Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. It has been scheduled to commence on October 8. However, the closing date is yet to be revealed. As customary, Amazon Prime members will gain early access to the sale starting at midnight on October 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The e-commerce giant has already started teasing early deals and discounts on its platform. SBI cardholders can avail a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Interestingly, the sale will feature discounts of up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and other items.

Amazon has launched a dedicated webpage showcasing discounts on a wide range of products, including mobile phones, accessories, electronic gadgets like smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, as well as various home appliances. An array of devices from both Indian and international brands, such as Apple, Asus, Lenovo, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, Samsung, boAt, and Sony, are set to undergo price reductions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Amazon's sale may extend its discounts to its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices, offering them at their most competitive prices.

Before the Great Indian Festival 2023 sale begins, Amazon has already started offering some special deals on its website. You can find discounts on phones like Samsung Galaxy S23, Nokia G42 5G, Motorola Razr 40, Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Redmi 10 Power, and Lava Agni 2. Moreover, during the sale, you can expect discounts on phones like OnePlus Nord 3, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, and Redmi 12 5G.

During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has teamed up with SBI to provide a 10 percent instant discount to customers who use their debit or credit cards, as well as those who opt for EMI transactions. Additionally, there will be offers and discounts available through Amazon Pay and coupons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

